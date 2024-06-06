Belarus to become SCO full member next month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus will become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the organization's Astana summit in July.

SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming announced this at a forum on “SCO's role in new conditions: joining efforts for universal security, stability and prosperity” in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.Zhang Ming noted that the SCO family is growing bigger and bigger.“At the upcoming SCO summit in Astana next month, a decision will be made on Belarus’ accession to the organization, and thus the number of member states will reach a historic double-digit figure,” he stated.The SCO secretary-general also drew attention to the fact that “over more than 20 years, the organization has transformed from a regional platform for meetings of heads of state into a huge, comprehensive international organization.”

News.Az