Belarusian border guards shoot down Ukrainian drone - VIDEO

Border guard personnel of the Mozyr branch of the State Border Committee of Belarus used combat weapons and jamming solutions to stop the violation of the air space by a quadcopter flying from Ukraine’s territory deep into the Republic of Belarus, according to the spokesman of the State Border Committee of Belarus Anton Bychkovsky, News.Az reports citing BelTA.

Anton Bychkovsky said that the State Border Committee possesses information that there are units of the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps in the responsibility area of the Zhitomir border service branch in Ukraine. The units have been reconnoitering the terrain and performing active intelligence-gathering activities, including by approaching the Belarusian border.“We regularly register reconnaissance flights of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Attempts of drones to fly into our territory are stopped using organic weapons and radioelectronic warfare solutions,” the Belarusian border service spokesman noted.“A border patrol dispatched by a border guard station of the Mozyr border service branch used combat weapons and jamming solutions to stop the violation of the air space by a quadcopter flying from Ukraine’s territory deep into the Republic of Belarus in Yelsk District, Gomel Oblast on 26 June. The unmanned aerial vehicle was forced to land 150 meters away from the state border,” Anton Bychkovsky cited a concrete example.“The drone’s memory card contained video files. They were analyzed to reveal that the aerial vehicle had been scouting industrial facilities in the area near the border as well as border infrastructure installations,” the official added.Anton Bychkovsky also mentioned that the Belarusian border service takes measures to enhance the defense of the state border with Ukraine.

