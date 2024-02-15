Belarusian President: Belarus greatly values strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We greatly value our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan,” said President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko as he received credentials from Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Maharram Aliyev, says the official website of the Belarusian President.

He thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his constructive approach and noted that his landslide re-election win has demonstrated the enormous public support he enjoys in Azerbaijan. The Belarusian head of state proposed stepping up efforts to actualize the agreements between the two leaders in order to address issues in areas of interest.

The President of Belarus received Thursday the credentials from ambassadors of eight countries.

News.Az