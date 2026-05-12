Pashinyan says no need for Armenia to leave Eurasian Economic Union

Pashinyan says no need for Armenia to leave Eurasian Economic Union

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Nikol Pashinyan has stated that there is currently no objective necessity for Armenia to withdraw from the Eurasian Economic Union, responding to recent remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking during a campaign visit in Yerevan, Pashinyan rejected the idea of describing relations between Armenia and its partners as a “divorce,” saying that interstate relations should not be compared to personal relationships such as marriage, News.Az reports, citing Massis Post.

He said Armenia remains a full member of the Eurasian Economic Union and will continue to participate fully in all decision-making processes as long as it retains membership. He also emphasized that Armenia respects its partners within the bloc and continues to pursue a balanced foreign policy based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Pashinyan stated that Armenia does not seek to harm Russia’s interests and intends to continue developing relations with the Russia, while acknowledging that changes are taking place in bilateral relations.

He added that any referendum on Armenia’s geopolitical direction would only be held if there is a clear and practical necessity.

The comments came after Putin suggested that Armenia must decide whether to remain in the Eurasian Economic Union or move toward closer integration with the European Union, proposing what he called a “civilized separation” process if Armenia chooses the European path.

News.Az