Hungary targets euro adoption criteria by 2030, finance minister says

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Hungary is on track to meet the economic requirements for adopting the euro by 2030, according to its new finance minister, who said the country is working toward full compliance with eurozone entry criteria.

The statement was reported following comments from Hungary’s newly appointed finance leadership, who said the government’s goal is to align with the Maastricht convergence requirements within the next several years. These criteria include limits on inflation, government debt, budget deficits, exchange rate stability, and long-term interest rates, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Officials said the plan does not guarantee immediate euro adoption but represents a structured effort to prepare the economy for eventual entry into the euro area. The finance ministry emphasized that meeting the conditions would depend on sustained fiscal discipline and broader economic stability.

The announcement comes after Hungary’s recent political shift, with the new government placing closer integration with the European Union among its priorities, including long-term consideration of joining the eurozone.

Economists note that while Hungary has made commitments toward convergence, significant economic adjustments would still be required before the country could formally adopt the single currency.

The euro adoption process remains subject to approval by European institutions once all technical and financial benchmarks are met.

News.Az