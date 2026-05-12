Azerbaijan kicks off WUF13 preparations with cultural Eco-Art event - PHOTOS

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The countdown to World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13) continued in Baku with the launch of the “Eco-Art” Festival, a cultural initiative combining environmental awareness, urban sustainability and artistic expression.

The event was attended by Farah Aliyeva, Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration; Amina Malikova, Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum; Gulshan Rzayeva, Deputy Chief of Staff of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13; Saadat Yusifova, Deputy Minister of Culture; Anna Soave, Head of Country Programme at UN-Habitat Azerbaijan; and other guests, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem.

Addressing the event, Amina Malikova emphasized that urban development should reflect not only architecture and infrastructure, but also environmental awareness, cultural heritage, and creative living. She emphasized that the “Eco-Art” Festival successfully combines art with ecological thinking and will serve as a crucial cultural initiative ahead of WUF13.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

ASUCA Rector Professor Jeyran Mahmudova stressed that the university has been carrying out projects for several months ahead of WUF13, describing the “Eco-Art” Festival as a successful initiative that unites ecological thinking, cultural heritage, and contemporary art.

In her remarks, Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova portrayed the festival as an important step in preserving Azerbaijan’s urban planning heritage and promoting modern approaches, noting that the artworks reflect youth perspectives on environmental issues, emphasizing art’s role in education and social responsibility.

Noting that the title “Eco-Art” Festival was chosen deliberately, Gulshan Rzayeva said “eco” reflects urban sustainability in the context of climate change, while “art” represents Azerbaijan’s rich cultural and artistic heritage.

Anna Soave, praised the organization of WUF13, noting that Baku Urban Campaign initiatives are vital for promoting sustainable urban development, environmental responsibility, and public participation. She also emphasized the valuable role of youth and creative communities in shaping future cities.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

The festival’s artistic program included performances by People’s Artist Gulyanag Mammadova and her students, and “Sounds of Gobustan” by ASUCA’s SABAH group.

It also featured the stage performance, highlighting environmental themes through art and recycled materials.

The festival featured exhibitions such as “Green World – Every Step a Hope,” recycled art “Nature and Waste,” and batik works “Modern Color Palette of Monuments – From Stone to Silk,” highlighting themes of ecology, urban life, and cultural heritage.

The “Eco-Art” Festival united art and environmental thinking, showcasing young creators’ vision for a sustainable future and standing out as a key cultural initiative ahead of WUF13 in Baku.

News.Az