Belfast factory to provide Ukraine with 5,000 air defense missiles
This move is part of the UK's four-point roadmap to "achieve peace and defend Ukraine."
The Thales arms factory in Belfast will manufacture 5,000 air defence missiles for Ukraine as part of a deal worth up to €1.9 billion (£1.6 billion), British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said, News.Az reports citing Euronews.
Starmer made the announcement on Sunday as he set out a four-point roadmap to "reach peace and defend Ukraine".
The contract will see the French-owned company Thales produce thousands of lightweight-multirole missiles (LMM), which are already being used by Ukraine on the battlefield.
The new deal marks a significant increase from the €196.3 (£162 million) deal for 650 missiles that the UK government signed with Thales in September.
The agreement Starmer announced on Sunday is worth €1.4 billion (£1.16 billion), but a further €605.5 million (£500 million) could be invested in future, according to the British Ministry of Defence.
A partner Ukrainian firm will manufacture launchers and command and control vehicles for the missiles.
"My support for Ukraine is unwavering. I am determined to find a way forward that brings an end to Russia’s illegal war and guarantees Ukraine a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security," Starmer said.
“By doubling down on our support, working closely with key partners, and ensuring Ukraine has a strong voice at the table, I believe we can achieve a strong, lasting deal that delivers a permanent peace in Ukraine," he added.