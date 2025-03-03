Belfast factory to provide Ukraine with 5,000 air defense missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

This move is part of the UK's four-point roadmap to "achieve peace and defend Ukraine."

The Thales arms factory in Belfast will manufacture 5,000 air defence missiles for Ukraine as part of a deal worth up to €1.9 billion (£1.6 billion), British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

Starmer made the announcement on Sunday as he set out a four-point roadmap to "reach peace and defend Ukraine".

The contract will see the French-owned company Thales produce thousands of lightweight-multirole missiles (LMM), which are already being used by Ukraine on the battlefield.

The new deal marks a significant increase from the €196.3 (£162 million) deal for 650 missiles that the UK government signed with Thales in September.

The agreement Starmer announced on Sunday is worth €1.4 billion (£1.16 billion), but a further €605.5 million (£500 million) could be invested in future, according to the British Ministry of Defence.

A partner Ukrainian firm will manufacture launchers and command and control vehicles for the missiles.

"My support for Ukraine is unwavering. I am determined to find a way forward that brings an end to Russia’s illegal war and guarantees Ukraine a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security," Starmer said.

“By doubling down on our support, working closely with key partners, and ensuring Ukraine has a strong voice at the table, I believe we can achieve a strong, lasting deal that delivers a permanent peace in Ukraine," he added.

Meanwhile, John Healey, the British defence minister, said: “This new support will help protect Ukraine against drone and missile attacks but it will also help deter further Russian aggression following any end to the fighting." The deal comes just days after the British government announced that the UK's defence spending would increase from 2.3% to 2.5% of the country's GDP by April 2027. Starmer said the Thales contract would not only help Ukraine, but would also boost the UK economy by creating 200 new jobs and supporting 700 existing ones.

News.Az