Belgian Princess Elisabeth to continue Harvard studies after U.S. student ban blocked

+ ↺ − 16 px

Princess Elisabeth, 23, heir to the Belgian throne, will be able to resume her studies at Harvard University after a U.S. government attempt to bar foreign students was blocked, her spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

"For now, all conditions seem to be in place for the princess to continue her studies at Harvard," said Xavier Baert, communication director for the Belgian Royal Palace, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The situation arose after President Donald Trump’s administration announced a ban in May that could have prevented foreign nationals from studying at top U.S. universities. In June, a federal judge blocked the ban, allowing students like Princess Elisabeth to continue their education. The administration has appealed the ruling, but the injunction remains in place ahead of the new school year, which begins September 2.

Princess Elisabeth is set to begin her second year of a two-year master’s program in Public Policy at Harvard, a program designed to develop skills for careers in public service. Harvard welcomed nearly 6,800 international students last year, making up about 27% of its student body.

News.Az