Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was hospitalized after feeling unwell during a workout

Then-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivers an address at Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 1, 2022. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.

"He is in stable condition and will stay at the medical center for continued observation and care," his office stated.

The incident took place during physical training, his office said, adding, "He is in good condition, he will remain in the medical center for further monitoring and treatment."

The incident took place during physical training, his office said, adding, “He is in good condition, he will remain in the medical center for further monitoring and treatment.”

Knesset members from both sides of the aisle wished him a speedy recovery.

Bennett, who served as prime minister from June 2021 to June 2022, registered a new party on April 1, 2025, under the name “Bennett 2026.”

Bennett recently hired two advisers to study his political options. One is an American strategist who is looking at Bennett’s chances as part of a center-left bloc.

The other is Nevo Cohen, a former adviser to Otzma Yehudit Party Chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is examining the Likud, traditional and religious Zionist audiences.

The latter is particularly challenging as Bennett aroused anger in the nationalist camp when he formed a coalition with Yesh Atid Party chief Yair Lapid and the Islamist Ra’am Party in 2021.

Meanwhile, he is building a team of close associates ahead of a possible run in elections for the 26th Knesset, to be held by Oct. 27, 2026.

“If and when it is decided to run in the actual elections, an announcement will be issued on the matter,” said Bennett on April 1.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid congratulated Bennett, tweeting, “Israel needs a good government.”

Bennett is taking a somewhat different route to finding the right people to work with in his party, using a company that focuses on placing employees in the high-tech field to sift through potential Knesset candidates, Channel 12 reported.

To this end, he has “recruited one of the most senior women in the field of placement and manpower,” according to the report.

In June 2024, Bennett hinted at a return to politics. “Three years ago today, I took the oath of allegiance as the 13th Prime Minister of the State of Israel,” he wrote on X. “We did it then, and we can do it again. We will establish a state here that is worthy of this people.”

Bennett headed the Yesha Council umbrella group of Judea and Samaria communities from 2010 to 2012.

