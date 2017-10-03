Yandex metrika counter

Berlin to host regular meeting of Germany-Azerbaijan working group

A regular meeting of Germany-Azerbaijan working group will take place in Berlin, Michael Kindsgrab, ambassador of Germany to Azerbaijan, said Oct. 3 at a press conference in Baku.

The ambassador said that further projects between the countries will be discussed at the meeting, according to Trend.

Kindsgrab added that a business forum will be held between Germany and Azerbaijan with participation of numerous German companies in 2017.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

