Berlin to host regular meeting of Germany-Azerbaijan working group

A regular meeting of Germany-Azerbaijan working group will take place in Berlin, Michael Kindsgrab, ambassador of Germany to Azerbaijan, said Oct. 3 at a press conference in Baku.

The ambassador said that further projects between the countries will be discussed at the meeting, according to Trend.

Kindsgrab added that a business forum will be held between Germany and Azerbaijan with participation of numerous German companies in 2017.

