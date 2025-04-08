Best crypto presales to buy: 5 new launches with 10x potential in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market is quite shaky at the moment, especially when it comes to the major coins, which are experiencing some drastic price fluctuations.

The crypto market is quite shaky at the moment, especially when it comes to the major coins, which are experiencing some drastic price fluctuations. Luckily, there are many new coins emerging that come with a great degree of innovation and potential for growth. These best crypto presales to buy offer tokens at a discounted price while also including real-life uses and utilities that make them appealing to investors. What’s more, their potential for success is excellent as they have more room to grow. Some of the top crypto presales right now include Solaxy, MIND of Pepe, BTC Bull, SUBBD, and Best Wallet Token.

Solaxy - Resolves Solana’s Main Challenges

Solaxy ($SOLX) is by far one of the most successful crypto presales right now, raising more than $29 million since the start. Crypto enthusiasts can currently purchase the $SOLX token for $0.001686 before the next price increase. A staking utility is also available during the presale, allowing you to generate passive income with its current APY of 139%. When it comes to the goal of the project, Solaxy is the first Layer 2 solution of Solana that addresses its main issues, like bottlenecks, scalability, and failed transactions. Solaxy achieves this by taking transactions off-chain in order to improve throughput and speed. Lastly, it also combines benefits from both Solana and Ethereum for faster and more efficient performance. The Solaxy project also has an excellent social media presence, with regular updates for its investors.

Visit the Solaxy presale today.

BTC Bull - Best Crypto Presale to Buy Linked with Bitcoin’s Growth

Following the most successful player in the game is a good strategy for success, and that’s exactly what BTC Bull ($BUTCBULL) is doing. As you can tell by the name, the entire project is focused on Bitcoin, and it bases its growth on the leading digital asset. Essentially, whenever BTC reaches a specific milestone, the BTC Bull crypto project hosts a massive airdrop with BTC rewards, which enables token holders to receive BTC prizes without purchasing an entire token. Additionally, the project also utilizes token-burning mechanics to maintain value and scarcity. The token is currently trading at $0.00245, and since the start of the presale, BTC Bull has raised more than $4.4 million, and it is regarded by many as the best crypto presale right now, including the crypto analyst Nass Crypto.

Visit the BTC Bull presale today.

MIND of Pepe - First Meme Coin that Operates with an AI Agent

MIND of Pepe ($MIND) is among the best crypto presales to buy mainly because of its innovation. It is the first meme coin that functions with a fully self-sovereign AI agent continuously learning and evolving. Thanks to its self-governing capabilities, it can autonomously interact with social platforms and influencers in order to learn about market trends and gather information. On top of that, thanks to its hive-mind analysis, it is able to seamlessly filter that information and provide only essential data that can help its holders make smart investment decisions. So far, the $MIND presale has accumulated over $7.8 million.

Visit the MIND of Pepe presale today.

Best Wallet Token - Crypto Presale with Extensive Utilities

Since it offers a wide range of excellent utilities across the entire Best Wallet ecosystem, it is no surprise why the Best Wallet Token ($BEST) presale is among the best ones to invest in. It has impressed many crypto influencers, with Crypto Gains even comparing it to Metamask if it had its own coin. It is the longest-running presale on this list, and it has raised over $11.5 million up until this point, with a constant influx of new investors. Early investors can benefit from the project’s stalking utility, which currently offers a 134% APY. On top of that, holders will also enjoy reduced trading fees when using Best Wallet, and they can also have exclusive access to new presales launched through the wallet.

Visit the Best Wallet token presale today.

SUBBD - Best Crypto Presale to Buy for Content Creation

SUBBD is the latest presale to emerge on the crypto market and one that aims to redefine how content is created, monetized, and ultimately consumed. The project’s goal is to reshape the content experience for both creators and consumers by introducing different utilities for both sides. When it comes to creators, they will benefit from a wide audience of over 250 million people, giving them better exposure. It also provides them with an AI management system that offers efficiency and saves time. Content consumers, on the other hand, get exclusive access to content, staking utilities with credits that can be used to purchase content, various loyalty rewards, as well as governance rights to vote on key decisions. SUBBD has raised more than $100K in the first couple of days since the presale launch, and the token is now available for $0.0551.

Visit the SUBBD presale today.

Are the Best Crypto Presales to Buy a Good Investment?

Simply put, yes. These 5 new launches are the top new coins currently on the market. The key things that make them the best crypto presales to buy are their innovations, wide range of utilities, and potential for high returns. On top of that, the fact that they are all in their presale phases means that you can purchase tokens at a discounted price and become part of these projects from the very start.

News.Az