With Ethereum knocking on the door of the $5,000 milestone, investors are scrambling to identify the best crypto to buy to capitalize on the impending market surge. As the ecosystem’s leader rallies, it creates a powerful ripple effect, lifting select altcoins with it.

Could capital be headed to a Layer 1 like Cardano (ADA)? Perhaps a hype memecoin like PEPE or a payment coin like Bitcoin Cash? Or maybe a next-generation newcomer like Layer Brett ($LBRETT)? Each has its own premise, but the most strategic angle comes from considering which is most likely to gain from Ethereum’s success. Read on to find out more.

The contenders: A mix of old stalwarts and new challengers

The options on the table present a wide range for the crypto market. Cardano (ADA) is well established by now as an academic, research-driven Layer 1 in development. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is an ancient fork of Bitcoin, bringing a faster, cheaper version for peer-to-peer transactions. PEPE is still around, running on pure meme energy, with astronomical returns from viral hype, although little underlying utility.

These projects exist as standalone ecosystems or, in PEPE’s case, as a passenger on the Ethereum network. They may gain from general market euphoria, but their success is not always tied to the growth and scalability of Ethereum itself.

Synergy with Ethereum: Which token benefits most?

When a Layer 1 blockchain like Ethereum surges, the projects with the most direct relationship to it stand to benefit the most. This is where the strategy comes in. Both ADA and Bitcoin Cash are, basically, competitors to Ethereum, aiming to capture their own share of the smart contract or payments market. A rising ETH tide doesn’t necessarily translate to a direct win for them.

PEPE, as an ERC-20 token, lives on Ethereum but doesn’t enhance it. It benefits from the network’s security but also suffers from its congestion and high gas fees. This leaves Layer Brett. The more activity and value pours into ETH, the greater the demand for high-speed, low-cost L2s like $LBRETT to handle the transactions. This means Layer Brett is positioned to absorb the wave of capital.

Why Layer Brett is the best crypto to buy for the ETH surge

Working through this crucial factor of ecosystem synergy, Layer Brett emerges as the most strategic choice. But its advantages don’t stop there.

Asymmetrical Upside: Both ADA and PEPE have enormous market caps. They require huge capital inflows for significant price movement. Layer Brett, currently in its crypto presale, has a tiny market cap in comparison. It has exponentially more room for growth, and a fraction of the investment can lead to much larger returns. Immediate, Tangible Rewards: The $LBRETT crypto presale offers an incredible 1,1090% APY for early stakers. This provides an immediate return on investment, a powerful incentive that neither ADA nor PEPE can match for new buyers. The Perfect Narrative: Layer Brett combines the viral power of a meme token with the robust utility of an Ethereum Layer 2. In a bull market driven by both hype and technology, this dual identity makes it incredibly appealing to a broad range of investors.

While Cardano and PEPE will always have their supporters, they lack the direct catalyst and the explosive growth potential that Layer Brett possesses in the context of an Ethereum breakout.

Opt for networks that share in Ethereum’s success

As Ethereum gears up for its run past $5,000, the search for the best crypto to buy is over. The answer isn't a competing chain or a utility-free token; it's the project that enhances the ecosystem leader. With its link to ETH's success, $2.3 million already raised, massive growth potential, and unparalleled staking rewards, Layer Brett presale is the clear choice for investors looking to maximize the coming rally.

Get in now to stake, earn massive rewards, and ride what could be the most scalable meme project ever to launch on Ethereum Layer 2.

