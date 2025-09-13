Best crypto to buy now polls place Remittix above Solana & Litecoin after $24.7 million raised

Best crypto to buy now polls place Remittix above Solana & Litecoin after $24.7 million raised

+ ↺ − 16 px

The search for the best crypto to buy now is getting more interesting. Recent polls have placed Remittix (RTX) ahead of tokens like Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC). With strong fundraising results, confirmed exchange listings, and a clear roadmap, Remittix is emerging as a top pick for investors.

Solana Holds Strong With Institutional Backing

Currently trading just above $217, SOL has been boosted by news that Forward Industries (FORD) is raising $1.65 billion to create a Solana-focused digital asset treasury. Big industry players like Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are backing this plan, showing strong institutional confidence.

Also, investors are intrigued by the launch of the first Solana Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) on Nasdaq this week. Technical charts suggest bullish momentum, with analysts predicting an increase above $220 and eventually $230. However, traders are closely watching the $200 price, as falling below this could trigger a price drop.

source: melikatrader94 on TradingView

Litecoin Gears Up Ahead of SEC ETF Decision

Litecoin (LTC) is trading near $113, with daily trading volume reaching $700 million. Much of this activity is linked to growing excitement around the SEC’s upcoming decision on a potential LTC ETF in October.

On-chain data shows that large investors, or “whales,” have been quietly accumulating Litecoin. Wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million LTC have added around 360,000 LTC in recent weeks, while smaller investors have been selling. Technical indicators point to a possible bullish breakout, with some analysts predicting a run toward $227 if momentum builds.

source: mr_uponly on TradingView

Despite this, critics argue that Litecoin lacks innovation compared to newer altcoins, which is why many investors are exploring alternatives like Remittix.

Remittix: The Best Crypto To Buy Now

While Solana and Litecoin remain solid projects, Remittix (RTX) is grabbing the spotlight as the best crypto to buy now. The project has already raised over $24.7 million, selling 653 million tokens at $0.1050 each. This massive early success signals strong investor confidence and sets the stage for major growth.

Remittix recently confirmed its first CEX listing on BitMart, followed by the announcement of a second listing on LBank after crossing the $22 million milestone. Adding to its momentum, the Remittix Beta Wallet is set to launch on September 15, 2025, giving the project real-world utility right from the start. This wallet will play a key role in the project’s mission to become the next 100x crypto.

Why Investors Are Choosing Remittix

Massive early fundraising: Over $24.7 million raised, showing strong market demand.

Multiple CEX listings, increasing global access.

Utility-driven roadmap: Beta Wallet launching soon to provide real-world use cases.

Greater growth potential than established coins like Solana and Litecoin.

A Growing network effect that drives adoption and long-term value.

Final Thoughts

Solana and Litecoin are great tokens. However, Remittix offers something different: a chance to get in early on a project with explosive potential.

With millions already raised, confirmed exchange listings, and a product launch just around the corner, Remittix has positioned itself as the best crypto to buy now.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az