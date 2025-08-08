Best Meme Coin to buy 2025: How Layer Brett is set to topple Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Everyone knows meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin delivered some fantastic results but the fact remains that these tokens, no matter how lucrative they were, have slowed down. Meme coins are great fun but investors are looking for utility, not mere brand recognition. This is where Layer Brett struts in and takes over the meme coin market.

Layer Brett is not just a meme, it brings unprecedented utility to the meme coin market. Investors looking for the best meme coin to buy could definitely look at Layer Brett. It’s worth seeing how this new token is shaping up against the big dogs.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The OG Meme and where it got us

It could be argued that Dogecoin was the best meme coin to buy as it set the stage of all that was to come. While it has lost almost 37% in YTD numbers, Dogecoin is still a top-ten token and sits with a respectable market cap of over $30 billion.

Dogecoin was never meant to be this big, and Jackson and Palmer, Dogecoin’s founders, always thought it a joke. But what drives Dogecoin beyond mere internet malarkey is that, thanks to Musk, it is a token that at least tries to add some utility to meme coins. It would not be unfair to say that Dogecoin’s losses this year have been largely due to Elon Musk’s apparent distraction by other projects, highlighting the market’s desire for utility.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): The successor that succeeded

If Dogecoin did well, then Shiba Inu did even better. For a while, there was a time when Shiba Inu was the best-performing asset the world has ever seen. But Shiba Inu has never quite managed to match its early-day successes. With a market cap of just over $7 billion, Shiba has seen losses of over 40% in YTD figures.

Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has tried to bring in utility with the Shibarium, but the coin was always tied to the meme coin name and could not escape its legacy. Four years ago, it was the best meme coin to buy. Now, it may be the best meme coin to sell. Fortunately, Layer Brett is here to pick up the slack.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The meme coin utility king now in presale

Layer Brett walks the line between meme coin cool and full-scale layer 2 utility. Unlike Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which tried to bolt on utility after the hype, Layer Brett was built with it. Running on its own Ethereum-based Layer 2 blockchain, $LBRETT delivers lightning-fast transactions, dramatically lower gas fees, and early staking rewards that blow other meme coins out the water.

The current presale means early buyers can stake for APYs north of 1.87 million % — a figure that drops as more users pile in. That's a serious first-mover advantage.

Layer Brett brings meme energy with real speed and function, turning a viral brand into a scalable, working ecosystem. While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are fighting to stay relevant, $LBRETT is charging into 2025 with purpose, power, and presale momentum. This might just be the best meme coin to buy before the next crypto bull run.

Conclusion

Meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have not lost relevance, just utility. Thanks to Layer Brett and its wired-in layer 2 functionality, meme coins are back in business again. And considering this token is now in presale and analysts speculate Layer Brett can emulate the best meme coin, it is the prime token to add to your portfolio right now.

The clock’s ticking on the Layer Brett presale. This is your chance to grab $LBRETT early and stake into one of the most promising meme-powered Layer 2 projects on Ethereum. Get in before the next wave hits.

