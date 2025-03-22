Best Meme coins to buy this March - 10x price pump for all early investors

The crypto market picked up after Donald Trump took office. After Bitcoin and top meme coins collided unexpectedly, the market sentiment shifted towards altcoins and meme coins.

The meme crypto market looks bullish, with many pro-crypto regulations and legislative support. If you want to make the most of the current conditions, here are the best meme coins to buy this March.

Here is more about them.

Best meme coins to buy this March - Analysis

1)Solaxy: Top crypto presale ready for 50x rally

Solaxy, Solana Layer 2, shows massive potential to explode at listings. Since its release, this crypto has been named one of the best crypto presales to buy. Now, predictions go even further. Solaxy is often mentioned as the next 50x crypto and the best meme coin to buy.

Solaxy combines the best of Ethereum and Solana. It combines Ethereum's liquidity and Solana's fast and cheap transactions into one blockchain. Solaxy aims to overcome Solana's pain points and create a blockchain that will not face failed transactions or network congestion. The blockchain is the best pick for dApp development and meme coin trading.

Investors who don't want to use these features and only profit can stake their $SOLX coins for passive income. The current APY is 149%.

99Bitcoins claims Solaxy can become the next 100x Solana gem. The project's presale has raised over $27.3 million in funding. If you want to invest in this top meme coin, hurry and get $SOLX before the upcoming price increase.

Visit Solaxy ($SOLX) presale

2) BTC Bull: The best crypto to buy now

Have you dreamt about owning Bitcoin but never got a chance to invest? Well, now you can get it airdropped to you! BTC Bull, a top crypto presale with 100x potential, rewards its investors with Bitcoin airdrops whenever $BTC hits crucial price levels.

Further, the project burns tokens whenever the $BTC price increases by an additional $25k. This way, the project decreases its supply but keeps price scarcity. With BTC Bull, it's easier than ever to own Bitcoin without actually investing in it. All investors can earn passive income when they stake their $BTCBULL coins. The current rewards are 109%.

BTC Bull is among the best meme coins to buy this March because its price predictions say it can grow 200% in 2025 and 1032% in 2026. BTC Bull presale has raised over $3.8 million in funding.

The next presale stage starts soon, so hurry and get $BTCBULL before its price increases.

Visit BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) Presale

3)MIND of Pepe: Top AI meme agent crypto

The use of AI in crypto is more common. AI can conduct thorough market research and make decision-making simpler and more efficient. One of the most recent crypto launches that utilize AI is MIND of PEPE, a self-sovereign AI agent. This trending meme coin has its blockchain, wallet, and X account and can shape online discussions and find new trends before they emerge.

MIND of Pepe also interacts with dApps and manages X and Telegram communities for the benefit of $MIND holders. It creates exclusive communities within Telegram, allowing them to access new crypto presales before they go public. All token holders can also earn passive income through the staking platform. The current APY is 300%.

MIND of Pepe has raised over $7.5 million in its presale, quickly becoming one of the best meme coins to buy this March. $MIND price predictions say this crypto could grow 34% in 2025 and 50% in 2026, suggesting MIND of Pepe could become the top AI meme coin.

If you want to invest in MIND of Pepe, hurry and get the coin before the upcoming price increase.

Visit MIND of Pepe ($MIND) presale

4)Meme Index: Up-and-coming meme crypto ready to 10x

Meme Index is the best meme coin to buy this March to earn gigantic APY. Thanks to the Meme Index, you can stake your coins and earn 555% APY. But that's not the only thing this meme coin offers to its investors.

As the first decentralized meme index, Meme Index allows investors to access four baskets with different levels of volatility and risk. This means that investors access broad options of meme coins, ranging from newer and volatile projects to titans and well-known memes. They can diversify their portfolios and level their risks.

The project is the next crypto to watch as it could benefit from Ethereum's growing strength. Since it’s among the best meme coins to buy this March, $MEME investors can expect a massive price surge and massive ROI. Price predictions say $MEMEX could surge by 480% by the decade's end.

Meme Index has raised over $4.1 million in its presale. If you want to invest in $MEMEX, hurry. The presale will end in 10 days, and $MEMEX will launch at exchanges.

Visit Meme Index ($MEMEX) presale

5)Larva to Moon: The best meme coin to buy this March for Play 2 Earn

Leveraging a well-known Larva character, this meme coin stands out on the market thanks to its unique features. One of its main assets is the upcoming Play 2 Earn game, where users earn the native $LARVA token.

The project also utilizes AI, offering chatbot services with Larva emotions. All investors can stake their coins for 138% APY and participate in decision-making.

This meme coin has raised over $550k in its presale. Hurry and get it now before the current presale stage sells out. $LARVA can grow 4x in 2026; Larva To Moon price predictions say.

Visit the best meme coin presale

Final words

The above projects are the best meme coins to buy this March, thanks to their unique features and massive reward potential. Still unsure which is the best pick for you? Our recommendations are Solaxy, BTC Bull, MIND of Pepe, and Meme Index.

These four projects hold the best long-term potential and are here to rule the crypto world. Hurry and get them on presale before their prices explode.

News.Az