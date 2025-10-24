BGMI A16 Royale Pass leaks: Glacier skins, mythic outfits, and release date

+ ↺ − 16 px

The upcoming BGMI A16 Royale Pass is creating a buzz with leaks revealing a glacier-themed season full of icy cosmetics, upgradable weapons, and mythic outfits. Data miners and verified BGMI creators have shared early clips showing the Glacier MG3, an evolving weapon skin with frosty animations and shimmering effects. The M762 Glacier Edition reportedly includes kill effects and an icy banner, while a Kar98k Glacier variant may also be part of the pass.

Fans can expect additional glacier-themed items such as ice-patterned helmets, crystal armour sets, and a frost-covered UAZ vehicle skin, all fitting the wintry, fantasy-inspired theme. Verified previews suggest the A16 Royale Pass blends frosty visuals with unique, evolving designs to create a wintery gaming experience, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The BGMI 4.1 update is expected to roll out between November 11 and 16, 2025, for both Android and iOS users. The winter event may launch on November 12, introducing limited-time challenges and frosty visuals. Official patch notes and event details are likely to be revealed in the second week of November.

With the A16 Royale Pass, players can look forward to a visually striking winter season with exciting rewards, evolving weapons, and mythic outfits that enhance the BGMI experience.

