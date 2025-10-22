Meta to cut hundreds of AI jobs, shift focus to new TBD Lab

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta is laying off several hundred employees from its AI unit while continuing to hire for its newer TBD Lab, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

The cuts come as Meta seeks to streamline its long-standing AI efforts, which it says had become overly bureaucratic, and create a more agile operation.

“By reducing the size of our team, fewer conversations will be required to make a decision, and each person will have more scope and impact,” Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang said in an internal memo seen by Axios. Roughly 600 positions will be affected across Meta’s FAIR AI research, product-related AI, and AI infrastructure units, while the TBD Lab remains untouched.

U.S. employees will be notified early Wednesday morning if their roles are affected. Meta is encouraging those impacted to apply for other positions within the company, noting that most are expected to find new roles internally. “This is a talented group of individuals, and we need their skills in other parts of the company,” Wang said.

Despite the cuts, Meta continues to actively recruit for the TBD Lab, recently hiring OpenAI research scientist Ananya Kumar and Andrew Tulloch, a co-founder of Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines.

