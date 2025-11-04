Bharti Airtel shares jump after strong Q2 results

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bharti Airtel shares rose as much as 2.7 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the telecom giant reported a strong July–September quarter, with brokerages expressing bullish outlooks on the company’s growth prospects.

The stock climbed to Rs 2,129 on the NSE, up from the previous close of Rs 2,074. Over the past year, Airtel has gained more than 33 percent, outperforming the Nifty 50’s 7.5 percent rise, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For Q2 FY26, Airtel posted a 73.6 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,792 crore, while consolidated revenue rose 25.7 percent to Rs 52,145 crore. EBITDA grew 35.9 percent to Rs 29,919 crore, lifting the margin to 57.4 percent.

In India, revenue increased 22.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 38,690 crore, with the EBITDA margin steady at 60 percent. Average revenue per user (ARPU) climbed to Rs 256 from Rs 233 a year earlier, driven by an expanding premium subscriber base. During the quarter, Airtel added 5.1 million smartphone users and nearly 1 million home broadband customers.

Brokerages highlighted the company’s strong operational momentum across India and Africa, rising ARPU, and sustained profitability as key factors underpinning optimism around the stock’s medium-term growth outlook.

Airtel's Africa operations also recorded strong growth, with constant-currency revenue rising 24.2 percent year-on-year and EBITDA margin at 48.8 percent. The company reported capex of Rs 11,362 crore in the quarter and a consolidated net-debt-to-EBITDAaL ratio of 1.19x on an annualised basis.

