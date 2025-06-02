BHOS and Uzbekistan’s top universities sign cooperation agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

The inaugural Rectors' Forum, themed “Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan: Priority Directions in the Development of Cooperation in Higher Education,” took place in Andijan, Uzbekistan.

The forum was attended by Sevda Zargarova, Vice-Rector for Education and Scientific Affairs at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), News.Az reports citing Azertac.

A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Science and Education Idris Isaev and heads of higher education institutions of both countries took part in the event.

The forum featured discussions on issues related to the implementation of double degree programs, student and teacher exchange programs, and joint scientific research.

During the event, documents on cooperation between Azerbaijani universities, including BHOS, and leading higher education institutions of Uzbekistan were signed.

News.Az