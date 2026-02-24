BHV to launch Shein stores in five more French cities

BHV to launch Shein stores in five more French cities

French department store chain BHV will open Shein physical shops in five additional cities across France starting February 25, the Chinese fast-fashion retailer and BHV owner Societe des Grands Magasins (SGM) said Tuesday.

The new stores will open in Angers, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, and Reims, expanding Shein’s first permanent physical presence, which debuted at BHV’s Paris flagship store in November 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

SGM had initially planned to open the Shein sections in December but delayed the rollout.

The move reflects Shein’s ultra-low pricing strategy, which has drawn criticism from French retailers and politicians while also challenging BHV’s upmarket image.

News.Az