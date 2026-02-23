Mexico urges calm after cartel leader El Mencho killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Claudia Sheinbaum urged citizens to remain calm following the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG), known as “El Mencho.”

Speaking on social media platform X, Sheinbaum said there is “absolute coordination with all state governments” and emphasized that most activities across the country are proceeding normally. She acknowledged unrest triggered by the operation, including blockades and violent reactions reported by the Defense Ministry, News.Az reports.

The ministry said Special Forces conducted the operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, a CJNG stronghold, aiming to apprehend Oseguera. During the operation, military personnel were attacked and returned fire, resulting in four cartel members killed at the scene and three others fatally wounded during airlift to Mexico City, including Oseguera. Two additional members were arrested, and armored vehicles and weapons, including rocket launchers, were seized.

The killing sparked a violent backlash in several states, with road blockades, burning vehicles, and armed clashes reported. Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro issued a red alert and canceled in-person classes on Monday.

President Sheinbaum reaffirmed the government’s commitment to peace, security, justice, and the well-being of Mexico.

News.Az