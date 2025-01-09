Biden administration announces its final security assistance package for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is embraced by US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on September 21, 2023. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
The US Department of Defense on Thursday unveiled a new surge in security assistance to bolster Ukraine's defense and security efforts.This includes the approval of a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package valued at $500 million, aimed at addressing Ukraine's most urgent needs, the Department of Defense said in a statement, News.Az reports.
This is expected to be the last from the outgoing Biden administration before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
The package includes missiles for air defense, air-to-ground munitions, and equipment to support the use of F-16 fighter jets. This support is part of the broader effort directed by the President to ensure Ukraine is well-equipped to strengthen its defense capabilities.
"The capabilities in this announcement include AIM-7, RIM-7, and AIM-9M missiles for air defense, air-to-ground munitions, support equipment for F-16s, armored bridging systems, secure communications equipment, small arms and ammunition, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation," the statement said.
"This is the Biden administration's seventy-fourth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. The United States continues to work together with some 50 Allies and partners that Secretary Austin will convene tomorrow as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to provide the support Ukraine needs to prevail in its fight against Russian aggression," it added.