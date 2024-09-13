Biden administration approves $164.6 mln military equipment sale to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Biden administration has approved the sale of $164.6 million worth of heavy-duty tank trailers and related equipment to Israel amidst ongoing conflict in Gaza and escalating tensions in the West Bank.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it notified Congress of the potential sale and deliveries are estimated to begin in 2027, News.Az reports citing foreign media."The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives," it said in a statement.The State Department approved approval last month the sale of $20 billion in fighter jets and other military equipment to Israel.The US is by far the biggest supplier of arms to Israel, with more than 70% of Tel Aviv’s arms imports coming from the US, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. US-made weapons have been documented in several strikes on Gaza that resulted in civilian casualties, although US authorities have declined to confirm details.

News.Az