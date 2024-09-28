Biden announces need for ceasefire on Israeli-Lebanese border

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden considers necessary at present to reach cessation of hostilities in the border area of Israel and Lebanon, News.az reports citing TASS.

"It’s time for a ceasefire," the US president said, responding to a question whether the Israeli ground invasion to Lebanon is inevitable."We’re responding," Biden noted when answering the question whether the US reacts to attempts of hitting its warships by missiles in the Red Sea.

News.Az