Biden endorses Harris as Democratic presidential nominee

US President Joe Biden on Sunday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee after withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, News.Az reports.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden said on X.“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he added.Earlier, Biden had announced his withdrawal from the race for the US presidency.“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a statement posted on X."Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he added.Biden said he will address the nation later this week in more detail about his decision.

News.Az