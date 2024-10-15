Biden's secret promise: "We will always defend Poland..."

+ ↺ − 16 px

In April, US President Joe Biden promised in a personal conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda that the United States would defend Poland. This was reported in the book "War" by American journalist Bob Woodward, News.Az reports citing Lenta.Ru.

"We will always defend Poland," Biden's publicist quotes Duda as saying.As the Polish president admitted to Woodward, Biden's remark "was extremely important emotionally" for him, since the current American leader "enjoys 100% trust in terms of the commitments that the United States has made to his country."Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Biden always makes decisions that make America and the world even safer, and "democracy stronger."

News.Az