Biden signs $40bn aid bill for Ukraine's war effort

US President Biden has signed a bill that confirms $40bn (£32bn) of new aid for Ukraine's war effort, the White House says, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

The money represents the largest package of American assistance since Russia launched its invasion in February.

The bill, which will funnel support to Ukraine for about the next five months, includes around $6 billion budgeted for armored vehicles and air defenses.

Biden is currently in South Korea, during a four-day trip through Asia.

Speaking in Seoul, he said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was an attack on "core international principles".

