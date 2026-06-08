Kismet Kebabs fined after investigation into mislabeled meat products

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Kismet Kebabs has been fined £500,000 and ordered to pay £259,298 after pleading guilty to one count of fraud by false representation following an investigation into the contents of its kebab products.

The case arose after testing conducted by a local council in 2020 and 2021 at takeaways and restaurants found that some kebab products differed significantly from their labeling and, in some cases, could not legally be described as meat, News.Az reports, citing The Nightly.

Investigators found products marketed as lamb kebabs contained ingredients including goat, mutton, fat and skin. One doner product that claimed to contain 87% lamb was found to consist of 51% meat and 40% fat.

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A subsequent inspection of the company's warehouse reportedly found no lamb on the premises, while significant quantities of lamb fat, skin, goat, mutton and other ovine products were present. Investigators also found mechanically derived meat made predominantly from neck trim, mutton trim, water and ice.

During sentencing at Swansea Crown Court, prosecutors said the company had misled wholesalers, retailers and consumers through the sale of products labeled as lamb. The court heard that products were sold as specific meat products despite containing meat from different species.

Judge Huw Rees said the company had engaged in considerable dishonesty over a prolonged period, while also acknowledging that steps had since been taken to improve practices. Lawyers representing the company said significant changes had been introduced following the offences.

News.Az