Biden to announce deliveries of Abrams tanks to Ukraine
- 25 Jan 2023 05:37
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- World
US President Joe Biden will make a formal announcement about the deliveries of Abrams tanks to the Kyiv government on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed US administration official.
"President Biden will announce his decision to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine tomorrow, on Wednesday," the TV channel reported on Tuesday night.