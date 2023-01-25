Biden to announce deliveries of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will make a formal announcement about the deliveries of Abrams tanks to the Kyiv government on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed US administration official.

"President Biden will announce his decision to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine tomorrow, on Wednesday," the TV channel reported on Tuesday night.

News.Az