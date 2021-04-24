Biden’s statement on so-called “Armenian genocide” is pure populism – Russian expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US political and legal system is such that as long as there is no national law and presidential decree establishing anything, any statements by politicians are considered their private opinion, Oleg Kuznetsov, a Russian historian and political expert, told News.Az.

He was commenting on the fact that US President Joe Biden used the phrase “Armenian genocide” in a statement on Saturday.

“If Biden said that every April 24 they will remember the memory of the Armenians who died in the Ottoman Empire, in the current realities of American political life, this only means that only he and his closest associates will do this,” Kuznetsov said.

The expert stressed that Biden’s statement has nothing to do with US politics.

“Biden's words are not a document, they, at best, will be framed as a quote from the US president on the official website of the White House,” he said.

Kuznetsov noted that the euphoria, which will begin to engulf the world Armenians in this regard, will be passed very quickly, because Biden’s statement will not be followed by any legal action.

“What we have seen today is pure populism, a practice of political lobbying. This became possible due to the fact that the political lobbyists, who were very active in providing finance to Biden's election headquarters, laundered the money that was handed to them with these words. No political component will follow later, and the commercial component has already exhausted itself,” he added.

News.Az