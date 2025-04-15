BIG executive director strongly condemns French colonial system at UN headquarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) Abbas Abbasov strongly condemned the French colonial system during his address at the fourth session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, held at the UN headquarters in New York.

Abbasov elaborated on the Baku Initiative Group’s efforts to support the global decolonization process, noting that several territories under French and Dutch control continue to suffer from the consequences of colonialism, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He announced that, with the support of the Permanent Forum, BIG would organize a conference titled “Decolonization: The Quiet Revolution” on April 15 to facilitate deeper discussions on the challenges faced by these territories. Abbasov invited all participating states to attend the event.

Representatives from Guadeloupe, Sint Maarten, Réunion, Martinique, and French Guiana, who attended the Forum at the initiative of BIG, also condemned the ongoing colonial policies of France and the Netherlands in their speeches. They stressed the importance of unified efforts to achieve the full independence of their countries.

News.Az