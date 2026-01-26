Bild: Five people were injured in a shooting in an apartment building in central Berlin

At least five people were injured in a shooting that took place in an apartment building in Berlin's Tiergarten district (Germany - ed.), not far from the InterContinental Hotel, News.Az reports, citing Bild.

According to the publication, five injured people were found in an apartment on Wichmannstrasse. Two of them suffered life-threatening injuries. Police explained that no further information is available at this time. An investigation is underway at the scene.

According to Bild, law enforcement officers likely detained several suspects at the scene. The shots, according to the newspaper, were fired from a fifth-floor apartment. What exactly happened there remains unclear.

One of the injured made it to a nearby hospital on his own. At the scene, paramedics treated a seriously injured woman, a man, and two other victims. All were taken to hospitals.

Armed police officers are currently guarding the hospital entrances. The area around the scene has been cordoned off. Police and fire crews are still on the scene.

