Bill Clinton to give private testimony to Congress about Epstein

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is set to testify behind closed doors before a congressional panel about his past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in a politically charged hearing expected to intensify scrutiny in Washington.

Clinton’s testimony before the United States House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET. The session follows remarks from his wife, Hillary Clinton, who told lawmakers she does not recall meeting Epstein and had no information regarding his crimes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

After leaving office, Bill Clinton flew several times on Epstein’s private plane in the early 2000s. Recently released Justice Department documents include photographs of him with women whose faces were redacted.

Clinton has denied any wrongdoing and has previously expressed regret over his association with Epstein.

Committee Chairman James Comer said the Clintons are not accused of criminal conduct but should answer questions regarding Epstein’s involvement with their charitable foundation.

The Clintons agreed to testify near their residence in Chappaqua, New York, after the House threatened contempt proceedings for lack of cooperation. Some Democrats supported compelling testimony.

Both Clintons have accused Republicans of conducting a partisan investigation aimed at shielding Donald Trump from scrutiny. Democrats argue Trump should also be subpoenaed, noting his past social ties to Epstein in the 1990s and 2000s.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor. He later died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

The Justice Department has said previously released files include unverified and sensational claims, and Trump has not been charged with any crime in connection with Epstein.

