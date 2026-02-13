Bitcoin falls below $67,000 as crypto market slides
The downward trend in the cryptocurrency market continued, with major digital assets extending their losses over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin, the market’s leading cryptocurrency, declined 1.30% to trade at $66,330, slipping below the $67,000 level, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Ethereum also moved lower, falling 1.11% to $1,947.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Among stablecoins, no major fluctuations were recorded. Tether (USDT) was trading at $0.9991, while USD Coin (USDC) stood at $0.9998.
The broader altcoin market was largely in negative territory. XRP dropped 1.42% to $1.35, while BNB fell by the same percentage. Solana (SOL) recorded a steeper decline of 2.64%.
A few tokens managed modest gains. TRON (TRX) edged up 0.22%, and Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 0.47% over the same period.
Overall, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization declined by 1.09% to $2.27 trillion. The pullback was largely attributed to weakening risk appetite among investors and increased selling pressure on major cryptocurrencies as traders locked in short-term profits.
By Nijat Babayev