Bitcoin falls below $67,000 as crypto market slides

+ ↺ − 16 px

The downward trend in the cryptocurrency market continued, with major digital assets extending their losses over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin, the market’s leading cryptocurrency, declined 1.30% to trade at $66,330, slipping below the $67,000 level, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ethereum also moved lower, falling 1.11% to $1,947.

Among stablecoins, no major fluctuations were recorded. Tether (USDT) was trading at $0.9991, while USD Coin (USDC) stood at $0.9998.

The broader altcoin market was largely in negative territory. XRP dropped 1.42% to $1.35, while BNB fell by the same percentage. Solana (SOL) recorded a steeper decline of 2.64%.

A few tokens managed modest gains. TRON (TRX) edged up 0.22%, and Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 0.47% over the same period.

Overall, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization declined by 1.09% to $2.27 trillion. The pullback was largely attributed to weakening risk appetite among investors and increased selling pressure on major cryptocurrencies as traders locked in short-term profits.

News.Az