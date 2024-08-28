Bitcoin falls significantly during crypto market crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

The current upheaval in the cryptocurrency market highlights severe liquidity issues and regulatory effects, with Bitcoin’s transactional value declining amid major liquidations, News.Az reports citing Coinotag.

The cryptocurrency landscape is reeling today, with its total market capitalization plummeting to approximately $2.06 trillion. This downturn is attributed to both internal market mechanisms and wider economic variables influencing investor sentiment. Notably, around 87,000 traders have been affected by liquidations over the past 24 hours, with a staggering total loss of $320 million. The bulk of this liquidation comprised about $260 million from long positions and $60 million from short positions, demonstrating the volatility that has permeated the market recently.In a related development, Binance has faced significant pushback following allegations that it seized crypto assets from Palestinian users. These reports catalyzed a decline in crypto prices as fears over regulatory actions spread among traders. However, Binance co-founder Yi He publicly refuted these claims, clarifying that only accounts related to unlawful activities were targeted to ensure compliance with global anti-money laundering regulations. This clarification has somewhat alleviated fears, resulting in a slight market recovery as confidence begins to re-establish itself among investors.Bitcoin’s Price Dynamics: Breaking Key Support LevelsAccording to findings from Matrixport, Bitcoin has notably breached an ascending trendline, further intensifying the selling pressure observed in the market. The research firm articulated concerns over this breach, emphasizing that if Bitcoin cannot recover above the $59,000 level, bearish sentiment may rapidly escalate. Analysts are keeping a keen eye on critical support levels, with a vital threshold now identified at $58,000. Failure to maintain this marker could see Bitcoin retracing to even lower levels, potentially down to the psychological threshold of $55,000.Macroeconomic Influences and Future OutlookAs traders remain cautious, the upcoming expiry of Bitcoin options, totaling a significant $3.65 billion, alongside Ethereum options valued at $1.35 billion on Deribit, looms large on the horizon. The market is bracing for impact on August 30, which could introduce further volatility. Furthermore, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis is set to publish the latest PCE inflation data, which is anticipated to reflect a slight increase in inflationary pressures, potentially shaping market outlooks heading forward.This confluence of liquidity issues, regulatory scrutiny, and macroeconomic data points underscores a turbulent phase for the cryptocurrency market. Investors remain on high alert as they navigate these challenges, with the viability of maintaining upward momentum in Bitcoin and altcoins under question. Looking ahead, market participants should prepare for continued volatility and closely monitor external economic indicators that can further impact trading activity.

