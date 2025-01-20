‘Black January’ tragedy victims remembered in Washington

Photo: The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the United States has organized a commemorative event to mark the 35th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, also known as ‘Black January’ tragedy.

The ceremony, held at the Azerbaijan Trade and Cultural Center, started with a minute of silence for victims of the 20 January tragedy, News.Az reports, citing the embassy.Embassy diplomats, Azerbaijanis living in the U.S., as well as students attended the commemorative event.In his remarks, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the U.S. Khazar Ibrahim said that January 20 not only marked a pivotal moment for Azerbaijan, but also a message of independence and sovereignty for other nations. "We will never forget our martyrs. We will keep their names and noble ideas alive. At the same time, we will make every effort to make Azerbaijan more powerful, and especially, to make these events more widely recognized in the U.S.," the diplomat noted.The participants also viewed an exhibition of photos highlighting the 20 January tragedy events organized at the Azerbaijan Trade and Culture Center.

News.Az