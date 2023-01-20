“Black January” victims commemorated in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commemorative event dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy was held outside the Shusha City State Reserve and in the area of the ongoing peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road, News.Az reports.

A minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the January 20 martyrs and heroes who sacrificed their lives for the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Then, the national anthem of Azerbaijan was sounded.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankandi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 40th straight day.

