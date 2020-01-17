Black January victims commemorated in Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event entitled “20 January tragedy in Baku and three decades of Azerbaijan’s independence” to commemorate victims of Black January tragedy has been held in W

The event was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Washington, representatives of local communities and Azerbaijani diaspora.

In his remarks, Counselor for the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the US Vugar Gurbanov described the 20 January tragedy as a grave crime against the Azerbaijani people, saying that many innocent people representing various religions and nations were killed as a result of this tragedy.

Speaking at the event, famous scientist Frederick Starr explained the grave crime committed against the Azerbaijani people in historical context, also highlighting other provocations perpetrated against Azerbaijan.

The event also featured a concert dedicated to victims of 20 January tragedy.

