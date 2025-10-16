Blackstone launches new unit to channel retirement savings into private investments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global asset management giant Blackstone has unveiled a new division aimed at channeling retirement savings into private market investments, opening the door to a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity in the United States alone.

The move follows an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in August, directing regulators to make it easier for everyday Americans to invest in alternative assets — such as private equity, private credit, cryptocurrency, and real estate — through popular 401(k) retirement plans, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Blackstone’s new unit will focus on creating partnerships and investment products tailored for defined contribution plans, which are retirement accounts funded by employees and employers but don’t guarantee fixed returns. The business will operate under Blackstone’s private wealth division, which currently manages around $280 billion in assets.

“For decades, the world’s biggest and most sophisticated institutional investors have benefitted from the strong returns and diversification of investing in private markets,” said Jon Gray, Blackstone’s President and COO. “Our goal is to become the partner of choice for retirement solution providers.”

The firm has appointed Heather von Zuben to lead the new unit, transitioning from her role overseeing open-ended credit funds. Tom Nides, former U.S. ambassador to Israel and veteran Morgan Stanley executive, will serve as chair, while Paul Quinlan, previously CFO of Blackstone’s real estate division, will head the U.S. operations.

Blackstone joins other major firms, including Apollo and Blue Owl Capital, that have begun partnering with asset managers to offer hybrid funds combining public and private investments to retirement savers.

As of June 30, Americans held approximately $9.3 trillion in 401(k) plans, according to the Investment Company Institute — highlighting the vast potential for growth in this evolving investment landscape.

News.Az