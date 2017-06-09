Yandex metrika counter

Blast occurs in building in Georgia’s Akhalkalaki, 2 Armenians injured

  • Region
  • Share
Blast occurs in building in Georgia’s Akhalkalaki, 2 Armenians injured

A blast occurred in one of the buildings of Armenian-populated Akhalkalaki town of Georgia’s Javakheti province on Friday.

According to the information of Armenian News - NEWS.am, the blast occurred as a result of gas leak in the apartment owned by the Avetisyans. Consequently, Sergey and Svetlana Avetisyan were injured. They were taken to Akhalkalaki hospital. The condition of the elderly couple is stable. 

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      