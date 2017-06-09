Blast occurs in building in Georgia’s Akhalkalaki, 2 Armenians injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A blast occurred in one of the buildings of Armenian-populated Akhalkalaki town of Georgia’s Javakheti province on Friday.

According to the information of Armenian News - NEWS.am, the blast occurred as a result of gas leak in the apartment owned by the Avetisyans. Consequently, Sergey and Svetlana Avetisyan were injured. They were taken to Akhalkalaki hospital. The condition of the elderly couple is stable.

