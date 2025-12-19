Blockbuster fight: Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul ready after weigh-in

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua successfully made weight ahead of his highly anticipated fight against social media boxing sensation Jake Paul at Thursday’s official weigh-in in Miami.

Under the rules of the bout, Joshua could not exceed 245 pounds (111 kg) and tipped the scales at 243.4 pounds (110 kg), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This marks the lightest Joshua has been since dropping to 240 pounds (109 kg) for his first heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, 2021. Joshua’s record stands at 28-4 with 25 knockouts.

Paul weighed in at 216 pounds (98 kg), more than two stones, or 12.7 kilograms, lighter than Joshua, who stands 13 centimeters taller at 1.98 m (6 feet 6 inches). This is only the second time in his professional career that the American has weighed above his usual cruiserweight limit of 91 kg (200 pounds). Paul’s professional record is 12-1 with seven knockouts.

“I’ll just outclass this kid. I’m a serious fighter. That’s the difference. I’m a serious, serious fighter,” the 2012 Olympic champion said.

The fight will take place at Miami’s Kaseya Center at 10:30pm on Friday (03:30 GMT Saturday).

The contest is an eight-round sanctioned bout with 10-ounce gloves to be used.

Joshua is returning to the ring for the first time since his knockout defeat to fellow Briton Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

In the weigh-in for the co-main event, holder Alycia Baumgardner came in at 129.2 pounds (58.6kg) while challenger Leila Beaudoin came in at 130 pounds (58.9kg) ahead of their unified junior lightweight title bout.

Baumgardner hasn’t been beaten since 2018 and is the strong favourite to retain her titles.

