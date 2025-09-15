+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto presale landscape rarely stays still for long, and this week the headlines belong to BlockchainFX (BFX). The project has raced past $7.2 million raised from more than 9,100 participants, a figure that instantly places it among the largest token sales of 2025.

Traders chasing the elusive 100x ROI are turning their attention to BFX, even as rivals like Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token struggle to hold investor focus.

BlockchainFX gains traction at speed

Momentum is everything in presales, and BlockchainFX has it in spades. While most projects rely on hype alone, BFX is already up and running with a live trading platform processing millions in daily volume across crypto, forex, stocks, and commodities. That early adoption has given the presale an edge — it’s no longer just a whitepaper pitch.

At the current presale level of $0.023, tokens will list at $0.05, handing buyers an immediate gain. Longer-term forecasts are more dramatic, with price targets around $5 pointing to 500x upside potential. Investors also highlight the steady stream of income BFX builds in: staking yields that reach up to 90% APY, daily USDT payouts worth tens of thousands, and referral programs that reward community growth.

Audits and KYC checks provide the safety net, but scarcity is the real driver. Each presale stage pushes the entry higher, and demand is accelerating. For now, the NEWS30 bonus code still adds 30% more tokens, but that incentive is expected to vanish as allocations tighten.

Bitcoin Hyper fights to prove itself

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) came out swinging with the bold claim that it could transform Bitcoin into a high-speed, DeFi-ready chain by building on the Solana Virtual Machine. On paper, it’s a compelling idea — merge Bitcoin’s brand with Solana’s throughput.

But execution hasn’t yet followed ambition. Despite raising over $11 million, the project has no active ecosystem or user base to point to. For investors chasing fast ROI, that means waiting and hoping, a contrast to BlockchainFX’s live platform and measurable traction.

Snorter Token targets a niche

Meanwhile, Snorter (SNORT) has focused on the growing Telegram trading trend, promising fast sniping, swapping, and copy-trading directly inside chat. It’s a concept tailored to the most active corners of the market — traders who live for speed.

The problem is scope. Snorter is fighting for relevance in a crowded niche, and its appeal may not extend far beyond high-frequency traders. Without broader adoption, its upside remains limited compared to a platform like BlockchainFX, which spans multiple markets and income streams.

Investors eye the clear winner

Presales always separate into two camps: projects selling a dream, and projects already proving their case. Bitcoin Hyper is in the first category. Snorter may find its audience, but its ceiling looks low. BlockchainFX has broken into the second — raising millions, onboarding thousands, and giving investors a clear path to returns before launch.

At $0.023, with over $7.2 million already committed, this presale is moving into its final cheap stages. Those who secure tokens now not only lock in the lowest price but also pick up 30% more with NEWS30.

Opportunities for 100x ROI don’t wait around. BlockchainFX is defining itself as 2025’s breakout presale — and missing this entry point could mean telling another story of “what might have been.”

Find out more information here

News.Az