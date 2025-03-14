Blood Moon lunar eclipse dazzles observers worldwide - UPATED/VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The lunar eclipse of 14 March 2025 was visible from North and South America, Europe and the UK.

Observers in Europe and the UK could only see a partial lunar eclipse, but in North and South America, onlookers were treated to a full total lunar eclipse, sometimes known as a 'blood Moon,' News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On 13–14 March 2025, the full Moon travelled through Earth's shadow to create a lunar eclipse – a spectacular lunar light show during which the Moon's surface turns reddish. The phenomenon, known colloquially as a 'blood moon', lasted for over an hour and was best viewed from North and South America. This final full Moon of winter, the Worm Moon, underwent the first total lunar eclipse since 8 November 2022, but only the first of two in 2025. A second total lunar eclipse will occur on 7–8 September 2025, this one best seen from Asia. North Americans will miss out on the second total lunar eclipse entirely, though observers in the UK will glimpse during moonrise on 7 September.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Magnitude 3 quake strikes Shamakhi again

Earthquake rattles Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district

5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Bangladesh

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye’s Kahramanmaraş

Griffith Observatory is hosting a live online broadcast of the total lunar eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly into the dark inner shadow, or umbra, cast by the Earth, News.Az reports.

On March 13, one hundred percent of the round disk of the full Moon slowly moves into the dark shadow, and the bright Moon grows dim.

The Moon does not, however, become completely dark. Instead, it usually glows with a copper or red color, a result of sunlight being filtered and bent through the Earth’s atmosphere (much like a sunset).

If skies are clear, the eclipse will be visible to the unaided eye from anywhere in continental United States. The lunar eclipse may be seen easily with the unaided eye, though telescopes or binoculars may enhance the view. It is safe to view a lunar eclipse without any eye protection. Just go outside and look up to the southeast. The next total lunar eclipse visible in Los Angeles will occur on March 3-4, 2026.

News.Az