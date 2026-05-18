5.2-magnitude earthquake hits southwest China; at least two dead - VIDEO

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits southwest China; at least two dead - VIDEO

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A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the Guangxi region in southern China on Monday, killing two people and causing the collapse of 13 buildings, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

The quake hit Liuzhou city at 12:21 a.m. local time (1621 GMT).

One person remained missing as of Monday morning.

China Central Television identified the victims as a couple—a 63-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman—and said search and rescue operations were continuing for the missing individual.

Authorities also evacuated more than 7,000 residents from affected areas as a precaution following the earthquake, according to the report.

Emergency response teams remain deployed as officials assess structural damage and continue rescue efforts in the impacted region.

News.Az