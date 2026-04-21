Blue Alert issued in South Carolina following officer shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in South Carolina have issued a Blue Alert for a woman considered “armed and dangerous” following an incident that left a law enforcement officer injured.

The alert was issued by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which is leading the search, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials identified the suspect as Lacey Cushman, 37, who is wanted in connection with the assault of an officer on Gardenia Road in Blackville.

Authorities say the incident occurred late Monday night, prompting an immediate manhunt.

According to SLED, Cushman was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Traverse with South Carolina license plate 706IRU in Barnwell County.

Her last known direction of travel was toward Bamberg County, raising concerns that she may still be in the surrounding area.

Law enforcement officials are urging the public not to approach the suspect and to report any sightings immediately.

A Blue Alert is typically issued when a suspect involved in the injury or killing of a police officer is at large and considered a serious threat.

Authorities continue to search for Cushman and are asking anyone with information to contact emergency services right away.

News.Az