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Officer
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Authorities in South Carolina have issued a Blue Alert for a woman considered “armed and dangerous” following an incident that left a law enforcement officer injured.21 Apr 2026-09:03
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According to officials, the lion had strayed from its natural habitat in search of prey when it accidentally slipped into an open, water-filled well.14 Apr 2026-15:45
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Antonio Tejero Molina, the Spanish Civil Guard officer who led a failed 1981 coup that ended up strengthening Spain's fledging democracy, has died aged 93, his family's lawyer said Wednesday.25 Feb 2026-23:31
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Hong Kong police have arrested an off-duty officer accused of assaulting fellow officers who responded to a noise complaint at a residential flat in Tsing Yi, authorities said on Tuesday.06 Jan 2026-09:55
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The Dutch Cabinet has delayed plans to ban law enforcement officers from wearing visible religious symbols after receiving a warning from the Council of State, according to local media reports on Monday.17 Nov 2025-18:35
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U.S. President Donald Trump has granted a pardon to Michael McMahon, a retired New York police sergeant convicted of helping Chinese agents pressure an ex-official living in the U.S. to return to China.08 Nov 2025-09:15
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A New South Wales police officer has been charged with allegedly assaulting a protester during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Sydney earlier this year.23 Sep 2025-09:50
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