Addison Barger hit a towering grand slam as the Toronto Blue Jays routed the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers 11–4 to grab a 1–0 lead in the Major League Baseball World Series on Friday night.

Barger’s 413-foot blast to center field capped a stunning nine-run sixth inning at Rogers Centre, marking a dream return to the World Series stage for Toronto after 32 years, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“It was just a blackout moment — just crazy,” Barger said after the game. “We’ve got such an energetic group, and we’re just having fun. We know we’re facing the Dodgers, but we’re keeping things loose and just competing.”

The victory gives Toronto an early advantage in the best-of-seven series. The Blue Jays will look to extend their lead when they host Game 2 on Saturday.

The Dodgers, aiming to become the first team in 25 years to win consecutive World Series titles, took an early 2–0 lead through Enrique Hernández and Will Smith. But the momentum quickly shifted as Toronto rallied, led by Daulton Varsho’s 423-foot homer to tie the game in the fourth inning.

Dodgers starter Blake Snell struggled to contain the Blue Jays’ offense, surrendering eight hits and five earned runs over five innings. Toronto’s disciplined batting lineup capitalized, loading the bases in the sixth before Barger’s grand slam broke the game open.

