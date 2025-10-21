Blue Jays return to World Series after 32-year wait

+ ↺ − 16 px

George Springer launched a decisive three-run homer to send the Toronto Blue Jays back to the World Series for the first time in 32 years, shattering the Seattle Mariners’ hopes of a historic debut in Major League Baseball’s championship series.

Springer’s seventh-inning, 381-foot blast into left field powered the Blue Jays to a dramatic 4-3 victory in Game 7 on Monday at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, overturning a 3-1 deficit, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Toronto will now face the defending champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a best-of-seven showdown for the Fall Classic, with Game 1 set to take place in Toronto on Friday. It marks the Canadian team’s first World Series appearance since winning consecutive titles in 1992 and 1993.

“I’m just so happy for our team, our city, our country,” an overjoyed Springer told Fox Sports after the game. “This is such an unbelievable moment.”

Despite being struck on the kneecap and forced to leave Game 5 in Seattle last week, Springer played through the pain to help secure Monday’s decisive win. “It doesn’t matter,” he said of his injury. “I owe it to these fans, this city, and this country to give them my all. So I’ll take it.”

Manager John Schneider praised Springer’s ability to rise to big occasions, noting his place among baseball’s postseason greats. Springer now has 23 career playoff home runs — the third-highest total in MLB history, trailing only Manny Ramirez (29) and Jose Altuve (27).

