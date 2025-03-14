BMW braces for €1 billion loss as US-EU trade war escalates

U.S. President Trump has increased tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminium imports and imposed a 25% duty on some vehicles from Mexico, including BMW's, and threatened more tariffs on the EU, which he has called "hostile and abusive". The EU has vowed to retaliate while calling for dialogue.

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard said on Friday a trade war between the EU and its U.S. ally would be "idiotic" but that the 27-country bloc would respond in kind to further tariffs.

BMW Chief Executive Oliver Zipse meanwhile said the company expected a 1 billion euro ($1.09 billion) hit to its 2025 earnings from the newly imposed U.S. tariffs and EU duties on its China-made electric vehicles.

He described the firm's estimate of the impact as "conservative" but said executives did not expect all the tariffs imposed so far to remain in place for the whole year.

BMW, one of Europe's biggest carmakers, reported a 37% drop in profits for last year.

The EU's trade chief Maros Sefcovic is due to speak with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the spiralling tariff conflict in a call scheduled for 1030 ET (1530 GMT) on Friday.