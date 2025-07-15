BMW taps China's Momenta for AI-powered driving assistance system

+ ↺ − 16 px

BMW announced on Tuesday a partnership with Chinese tech firm Momenta to jointly develop a new generation of intelligent driving assistance solutions exclusively for the Chinese market, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The collaboration aims to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and automotive engineering expertise to create a safe, reliable and practical system tailored to local road conditions.

The system, built on BMW's Neue Klasse platform, will include full-scenario navigation across highways, urban roads and automated parking, enabling an end-to-end travel experience within Chinese cities.

Designed to address Chinese user needs and driving scenarios, the system will be applied to multiple models, including the locally produced Neue Klasse models, covering various market segments. All development will comply with China's data security and privacy regulations, the German automaker said.

"We look forward to establishing another exemplary model of co-creation and shared success with Momenta. This powerhouse collaboration, with China's wisdom, underpins BMW's strategy of 'In China, for China and co-creation at China speed,' taking it to new heights," said Sean Green, president and CEO of BMW Group Region China.

Momenta CEO Cao Xudong emphasized that the partnership aims to combine BMW's driving excellence with AI innovations to deliver safer and smarter mobility.

The deal broadens BMW's cooperation with Chinese tech companies, including Huawei and Alibaba, expanding from digital ecosystems and AI interaction to intelligent driving assistance, as the automaker accelerates its intelligent transformation in the world's largest auto market, the company said.

News.Az